Considering the quality of his car, Gasly might have had the best weekend of any driver in Azerbaijan. He qualified a blistering sixth on the grid and finished fifth, though he would have dropped to seventh (still a solid result) if the two Ferrari cars ahead of him hadn’t blown out of the race. The track in Montreal bears some similarity to Baku (both are street circuits that finish with a long, flat-out straight), but it also has notable differences: The Canadian circuit puts a bigger emphasis on precise, high-speed turning. If Gasly’s car setup from Baku more or less works in Montreal, he could be quite fast again.

