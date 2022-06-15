THE CANADIANS CLASH!



Nicholas Latifi and Lance Stroll have a massive crash in Q1 of the #AustralianGP!

Stroll and Latifi are grouped together here for simplicity, though that’s not entirely fair to Stroll, who has a better track record of F1 success. First, they are the two Canadian drivers on the grid, and this is the Canadian Grand Prix, their home race. Second, they are both the children of very rich men, and they appear to have retained their F1 seats because their dads have pumped money into their teams. Third, they both (but especially Latifi) have a recent habit of crashing, so keep an eye on the difficult “Wall of Champions” chicane just before the end of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. There is a decent chance that one or both of them will find the wall somewhere. Stroll is 17th in the drivers’ standings with two points on the year. Latifi continues to sit on zero.

