Most people, if given an invite to an NFL team practice, would probably be content to watch from the sidelines and snag some selfies with players. But not soccer star Carli Lloyd. The midfielder, who along with her teammates on the U.S. National Women’s Soccer Team won the Women’s World Cup earlier this summer, joined a combined Philadelphia Eagles-Baltimore Ravens practice on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reports. While there, she successfully kicked a 55-yard field goal and made several 40-yard attempts as well.

Lloyd grew up in Delran, New Jersey (just outside of Philadelphia), and is a die-hard Eagles fan. She scored multiple key goals during the World Cup, and she put her kicking skills to good use at the practice. The official Eagles twitter account posted videos of two of her successful attempts on Tuesday:

Now that we have your attention, here’s a 55-yarder! pic.twitter.com/7k2WeQNUso — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 20, 2019

The distance alone is impressive, but Lloyd also made these attempts through goal posts that are much narrower than regulation ones, as you can see in the videos above. Even the Ravens were impressed:

Lloyd’s field goals made waves around the NFL, too. In a video interview after the practice, Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker said he enjoyed having her at practice, and her kicking skills made a big impression.

“It was really impressive seeing her just knock down a 55-yarder like it was nothing,” he said.

Some, including former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt, even speculated that she could get a job in the NFL:

Honestly, I don't think it will be long before we see a woman break through this NFL barrier. I'd give her an honest tryout if I were, say, the Bears. https://t.co/pyIlIY6Jxv — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) August 20, 2019

We’ll have to wait and see if Lloyd is interested in trying out a new sport. In the meantime, you can see more of her kicking skills by watching Sky Blue FC, where she currently plays.