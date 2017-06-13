Sports

Celebrate 100 Years of the NFL With the ‘NFL 100 Greatest’ TV Series This Season

49ers Chiefs Football, Kansas City, USA - 24 Aug 2019 Kansas City Chiefs players run past an NFL-100 sign during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Kansas City, Mo
 harlie Riedel/AP/Shutterstock

The NFL is marking a century of football this season, and the league is celebrating accordingly. The league has produced a new series going over some of the greatest moments in NFL history with the NFL 100 Greatest series. The show will count down 100 of the greatest moments in NFL history across five categories for the show.

The NFL 100 Greatest series will kick off on Friday, September 13 at 8:00 PM ET on NFL Network and the NFL digital properties, and will continue over 10 weeks during the season. The shows will air in two one-hour episodes = back-to-back every Friday night on the NFL Network.

The categories the show will go over includes: The NFL 100 Greatest: Plays, Games, Characters, Game Changers, and Teams. The way the show picked the moments came by the NFL and the Associated Press joining forces and putting together an 80-person blue ribbon panel to pick those moments.

As part of the series, NFL Films put together over 400 interviews with athletes, current NFL stars, NFL legends and other celebrities that will go over the 100 greatest moments. The 20, one-hour episodes will have four episodes dedicated to each of the topics. Some of the athletes, stars and celebrities that will appear include: Bryan Cranston, Alec Baldwin, Jack Nicklaus, Anthony Davis, Jon Hamm, Jon Hamm, Lindsey Vonn, Ice Cube and his son O’Shea Jackson, Method Man, Kobe Bryant, Charles Barkley, and many more.

Here’s the full schedule of the series and when you can see the episodes:

  • NFL 100 Greatest: Plays
    Friday, September 13, 8:00-10:00 PM ET – Parts 1 & 2
    Friday, September 20, 8:00-10:00 PM ET – Parts 3 & 4
  • NFL 100 Greatest: Games
    Friday, September 27, 8:00-10:00 PM ET – Parts 1 & 2
    Friday, October 4, 8:00-10:00 PM ET – Parts 3 & 4
  • NFL 100 Greatest: Characters
    Friday, October 11, 8:00-10:00 PM ET – Parts 1 & 2
    Friday, October 18, 8:00-10:00 PM ET – Parts 3 & 4
  • NFL 100 Greatest: Game Changers
    Friday, October 25, 8:00-10:00 PM ET – Parts 1 & 2
    Friday, November 1, 8:00-10:00 PM ET – Parts 3 & 4
  • NFL 100 Greatest: Teams
    Friday, November 8, 8:00-10:00 PM ET – Parts 1 & 2
    Friday, November 15, 8:00-10:00 PM ET – Parts 3 & 4

