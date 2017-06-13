Celebrate 100 Years of the NFL With the ‘NFL 100 Greatest’ TV Series This Season

The NFL is marking a century of football this season, and the league is celebrating accordingly. The league has produced a new series going over some of the greatest moments in NFL history with the NFL 100 Greatest series. The show will count down 100 of the greatest moments in NFL history across five categories for the show.

The NFL 100 Greatest series will kick off on Friday, September 13 at 8:00 PM ET on NFL Network and the NFL digital properties, and will continue over 10 weeks during the season. The shows will air in two one-hour episodes = back-to-back every Friday night on the NFL Network.

The categories the show will go over includes: The NFL 100 Greatest: Plays, Games, Characters, Game Changers, and Teams. The way the show picked the moments came by the NFL and the Associated Press joining forces and putting together an 80-person blue ribbon panel to pick those moments.

As part of the series, NFL Films put together over 400 interviews with athletes, current NFL stars, NFL legends and other celebrities that will go over the 100 greatest moments. The 20, one-hour episodes will have four episodes dedicated to each of the topics. Some of the athletes, stars and celebrities that will appear include: Bryan Cranston, Alec Baldwin, Jack Nicklaus, Anthony Davis, Jon Hamm, Jon Hamm, Lindsey Vonn, Ice Cube and his son O’Shea Jackson, Method Man, Kobe Bryant, Charles Barkley, and many more.

“All of a sudden @tpolamalu jumps. He looked like Superman. He was like Super Troy!” – @bretmichaels 📺: NFL 100 GREATEST PLAYS | Premieres TONIGHT at 8pm ET on NFL Network #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/TWletRkc4W — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2019

Here’s the full schedule of the series and when you can see the episodes:

NFL 100 Greatest: Plays

Friday, September 13, 8:00-10:00 PM ET – Parts 1 & 2

Friday, September 20, 8:00-10:00 PM ET – Parts 3 & 4

Friday, September 27, 8:00-10:00 PM ET – Parts 1 & 2

Friday, October 4, 8:00-10:00 PM ET – Parts 3 & 4

Friday, October 11, 8:00-10:00 PM ET – Parts 1 & 2

Friday, October 18, 8:00-10:00 PM ET – Parts 3 & 4

Friday, October 25, 8:00-10:00 PM ET – Parts 1 & 2

Friday, November 1, 8:00-10:00 PM ET – Parts 3 & 4

Friday, November 8, 8:00-10:00 PM ET – Parts 1 & 2

Friday, November 15, 8:00-10:00 PM ET – Parts 3 & 4