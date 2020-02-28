Jake Burton Carpenter is undeniably the most influential person in snowboarding. As the founder of Burton Snowboards, he pioneered the sport and its larger lifestyle over a lifetime spent pushing snowboarding to new levels.

After passing late last year due to complications from recurring cancer, Carpenter left a legacy that will live in perpetuity. Snowboarders around the world gathered at Vermont’s Stowe Mountain November 25 to pay tribute to the man who forged the way for every single snowboarder to ever strap into a board. The Burton U.S. Open concludes this weekend.

And on March 13, riders of all stripes are urged to get out and spend a special day on the hill doing what Carpenter dedicated his life to enjoying. Better yet, mountain resorts across the world are offering free lift tickets so you can do just that.

“A Day for Jake” is a movement that’s intended to stoke out snowboarders of all walks of life. Currently 13 resorts are on board to get as many riders on the hill as possible—to pay homage to the man who made it all possible. Visit the A Day for Jake website and register for a free ticket at one of the participating locations. Then just call in sick to work, and hit the slopes.

With participating resorts in California, Michigan, Vermont, Montana, British Columbia, Japan, Austria, France, and several more, there’s bound to be a resort near you—and if there’s not, we think it might be the perfect time to plan a winter road trip. This is a day to simply wallow in the wonderful act that is snowboarding. That’s what Carpenter would’ve wanted from the snowboard community. Ride on. Register for your free ticket now!

