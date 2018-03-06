



As one of the fastest and strongest players in the NFL, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is no stranger to making “heroic” plays on the field. Now, with his first apparel collection with Nike—the Nike Saquon Barkley Collection—Barkley is ready to bring his “superhero”-like talents to fans.

Barkley and Nike are set to debut Barkley’s first apparel collection with the brand, including a new player logo. The apparel collection includes a range of different options, including a short-sleeve hoodie, a long-sleeve t-shirt with Barkley’s face on it, and a Nike Heritage86 hat.

“Before I was Saquon Barkley the football player, these are the people who loved me first.” – @saquon If you want to know who Saquon Barkley is, you’ve got to go back to the Bronx. #SportChangesEverything pic.twitter.com/PcT2o1lQXN — Nike Football (@usnikefootball) November 6, 2019

The collection will be available at Nike NYC beginning Nov. 8 and the apparel will also soon be available on the Nike.com website.

“It’s truly amazing to have my own Nike collection,” Barkley said in a press release. “This is a dream I’ve always had as a kid. For me to be able to put myself in the same light with other great Nike athletes, it’s truly an honor and a blessing for me.”

Barkley also added that being born in New York City in the Bronx made a major impact on who he is now and his “never-give-up attitude.”

“Representing not only New York but the place I was born in the Bronx and being able to come back and be apart and help the community is something that is important to me,” Barkley said. “Plus I think of myself playing with that New York attitude, even though I moved out of the Bronx my parents instilled that mindset in me.”

Check out the Nike Saquon Barkley collection here at the Nike website.

Here’s a look at Barkley in some of the collection:

