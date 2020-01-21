Sports

The Minimally Informed Guide to Super Bowl 54: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

Raiders Chiefs Football, Kansas City, USA - 30 Dec 2018 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with tight end Travis Kelce (87) after throwing a 67-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Kansas City, Mo., . Mahomes threw for 281 yards in the game, joining Peyton Manning as the only two QB's to reach over 5,000 passing yards and 50 touchdowns from the air in the same season 30 Dec 2018
6
Colin E Braley/AP/Shutterstock

The biggest American sports event of the year is about to arrive: Super Bowl 54 is locked in with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The NFL championship will be decided between two teams with storied histories in the NFL, following the 100th season of the league.

Whether you’re a massive football fan or not, chances are you’ll be watching the game. With new commercials, movie trailers, musical performances, and, of course, the game itself, Super Bowl LIV should be an entertaining event.

Here’s your guide to the big game and everything you need to know for the Super Bowl 54.

