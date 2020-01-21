The biggest American sports event of the year is about to arrive: Super Bowl 54 is locked in with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The NFL championship will be decided between two teams with storied histories in the NFL, following the 100th season of the league.

Whether you’re a massive football fan or not, chances are you’ll be watching the game. With new commercials, movie trailers, musical performances, and, of course, the game itself, Super Bowl LIV should be an entertaining event.

Here’s your guide to the big game and everything you need to know for the Super Bowl 54.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!