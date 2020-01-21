How the Teams Got Here

Kansas City Chiefs: After finishing with a 12-4 record and winning the AFC West, the Chiefs earned a first-round playoff bye as the second seed. The team defeated the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round, coming back from a 24-0 deficit before winning 51-31. Kansas City made another comeback in the AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans to win 35-24 behind a big game from QB Patrick Mahomes. The team is now in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers finished the season with a 13-3 record, winning the NFC West and earning the top seed and a first-round bye in the NFC. The team dominated the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Division Round with a 27-10 victory, then defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game with another strong performance, winning 37-20. The 49ers were powered by their surfing-loving running back Raheem Mostert, who rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns.

