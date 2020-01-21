How to Watch, Stream, and Listen

TV: The coverage will be on FOX.

Streaming: If you don’t have cable coverage, you can stream the Super Bowl on FOXSports.com in 4K Ultra HD. The game will also be available on the FOX Sports App on your phone, tablet, and connected TV devices—like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Chromecast.

Radio: The radio coverage of the Super Bowl will be available on various channels, including Westwood One, SiriusXM NFL Radio, TuneIn, and NFL GamePass for fans.

