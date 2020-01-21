The Basics

The Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers will serve as the away team and wear white jerseys, while the Chiefs will be the home team and wear red.

Where: The Super Bowl will be played at Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, FL. The stadium is the regular season home of the Miami Dolphins.

When: February 2, 2020, with game coverage kicking off around 6:30 p.m. ET.

