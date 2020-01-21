The Betting Favorite

The odds will change as more people bet on the Super Bowl, but the opening number has the Kansas City Chiefs as slight favorites over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The line has the Chiefs at a one-point favorite over the Niners to start.

“We had the Chiefs a little higher than the 49ers in our power ratings,” Alan Berg, senior oddsmaker for Caesars Sportsbook, told ESPN. “You can make a case for either team, and I expect decent, balanced action from the public.”

