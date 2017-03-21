Clemson Star Deshaun Watson Crushes 605-pound Deadlift During NFL Draft Training

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2017 NFL Draft, but he’s not leaving anything to chance.

Especially not in the weight room.

The 6′3″, 220-pound Heisman finalist gave a virtuosic performance at the NFL Scouting Combine—Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid called Watson “unbelievable”—and he’s following up on that strong showing with, well, an even stronger showing.

One example of that? Here’s photo evidence of him crushing what we’re guessing is a 605-pound deadlift:





Here’s how we arrived at that total: Those red plates are 55 lbs each, plus 10 additional 45-lb plates. Add that to what we estimate is a 45-lb hex bar (aka “trap bar”), and you get 605 lbs:

Look at Deshaun Watson out here deadlifting over 600 pounds pic.twitter.com/RjTvofNozm — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) March 20, 2017

That wasn’t the first time Watson has impressed in the gym.

Ahead of the 2016 season, Watson showed off his explosive power with a 315-pound power clean:





Watson has been one of the most dissected players by scouts among the 2017 class, which includes other standouts like Myles Garrett, John Ross, Leonard Fournette, and O.J. Howard—who all had lights-out performances at the NFL combine.

Watson has a strong, accurate arm and has won throughout his college career—he went 33-3 at Clemson, including winning arguably the most exciting college football game of all time in the 2017 national title game against Alabama. Despite that sterling resume, some scouts have questioned if he’ll be able to adapt to pro-level offensive schemes after working in a spread offense in college.

Watson’s former head coach Dabo Swinney thinks all of that is, ahem, hogwash.

When speaking about the QB-needy Cleveland Browns, who have the first overall pick in the draft, Swinney made the argument that they should take his star: “If they pass on Deshaun Watson, they’re passing on Michael Jordan,” Swinney said to USA Today. “I mean, I’m just telling you: I don’t know what the heck I’m talking about, I’m just an old funky college coach, but Deshaun Watson is the best by a longshot.”

If Watson’s lifts in the gym are any indication, he’s ready to be a top-10 pick.