TOUCHDOWN GEORGIA! pic.twitter.com/ZYQMLhMpGX — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 3, 2022 1 / 7

Georgia vs. Ohio State

The Bulldogs have been the best team in college football all season. The Buckeyes haven’t been as dominant (Michigan routed them in a rivalry game the Saturday after Thanksgiving), and they only got into the dance because USC lost to Utah and thus forfeited a Playoff spot on conference championship weekend.

Ohio State is backing into the Playoff, but the Buckeyes occupy an elite recruiting tier with only Georgia and Alabama, and they have the offensive skill players to challenge the Dawgs. (The OSU defense needs to hold up, and that’s not a given.) Buckeye receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are good enough to do some damage against the Dawgs’ nation-best defense.

