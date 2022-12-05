Donovan Edwards. CONFIRMED ELITE.



Michigan vs. TCU

The Wolverines just won their second Big Ten championship in a row and bring an unbeaten record into the Playoff. (They only cut it close once—against Illinois in November.) Quarterback J.J. McCarthy seems to be peaking at the right time, running back Donovan Edwards is a 75-yard touchdown run waiting to happen at any moment, and the offense looks great despite the loss of Heisman Trophy candidate running back Blake Corum to injury.

Yet Michigan’s offense isn’t even the most explosive one in this game. That’s TCU’s, led by quarterback Max Duggan and the tremendous running back-receiver duo of Kendre Miller and Quentin Johnston. The Frogs will need to score a ton to have a chance.

