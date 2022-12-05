Troy vs. UTSA

The Trojans and the Roadrunners are two of the best teams outside the Power Five conferences: They both have posted 11–2 records en route to winning their conferences (the Sun Belt and Conference USA, respectively). Troy has one of the country’s best defenses, and UTSA has one of its best offenses. Troy linebacker Carlton Martial set the Football Bowl Subdivision career tackling record this season. UTSA quarterback Frank Harris is a fun dual threat who has a trio of really good wideouts in Zakhari Franklin, Joshua Cephus, and De’Corian Clark. Watching Troy attempt to slow those guys down will be a great way to ring in bowl season, especially when paired with wings and a beer.

