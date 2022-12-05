Travis Hunter DROPPED him 😳 pic.twitter.com/C1TjQBkBFa — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) December 4, 2022 7 / 7

Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central

Jackson State has been the best HBCU team over the last two years under head coach Deion Sanders (who was recently named the new coach at Colorado). But the Tigers have not yet won a Celebration Bowl and the accompanying Black college national championship. South Carolina State, led by the legendary Buddy Pough, beat JSU 31–10 in this game last year.

The Tigers are back again after their second-straight unbeaten season in the SWAC. (2021’s team had lost only an FBS game against Louisiana–Monroe. 2022’s hasn’t lost at all.) Sanders will stick around to coach the Tigers in this game against the 9–2 Eagles, the champs of the MEAC who could prove to be a tough opponent. Sanders’ JSU tenure has been pretty close to perfect, but it would be a glaring blemish if his only two FCS losses were to come on the Celebration Bowl stage.

