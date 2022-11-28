CALEB WILLIAMS. ARE YOU SERIOUS 😱 pic.twitter.com/x1anIT2R7v — ESPN (@espn) November 27, 2022 1 / 5

The Trojans’ first season under coach Lincoln Riley has been a storybook, even by the lofty standards that some laid out for the program earlier this year. Hire the best offensive coach and one of the best recruiters in the sport, as USC did when it poached Riley from Oklahoma, and you expect immediate improvement.

That seems to have happened: The Trojans are just a win away from the College Football Playoff this year after going 5–7 last season. And unless he turns in a clunker for the ages against the Utes, USC quarterback Caleb Williams will spend next weekend collecting the Heisman Trophy at a ceremony in New York. The USC offense is close to unstoppable, and that makes Riley’s team the favorite in this game. But the Utes did hand the Trojans their only loss, a 43–42 bout in Salt Lake City in mid-October, and are a worthy last hump for USC to get over if it’s going to make the Playoff. The Utes are shorthanded, though. Star tight end Brant Kuithe has missed most of the season, and running back Tavion Thomas is now out for the year, too.

