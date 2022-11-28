Attempting to cover Quentin Johnston doesn’t look very fun



pic.twitter.com/yiLeqaHh0k — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 19, 2022 2 / 5

USC isn’t the only team that went 5–7 in 2021 and is on the Playoff’s doorstep in 2022. TCU’s resurgence is arguably even more shocking, given that first-year boss Sonny Dykes pulled off a 12–0 regular season with a roster that bore a lot of similarities to last year’s team. The Horned Frogs should make the Playoff no matter what happens in this game, but the selection committee is fickle, and it’s at least possible that they’ll have more work to do on Saturday.

K-State poses a real challenge. The Wildcats quite possibly would have beaten the Frogs in Fort Worth on Oct. 22 if they hadn’t sustained injuries to their top two quarterbacks. Backup Will Howard has emerged in recent weeks as a capable downfield passer, and a running game led by All-American tailback Deuce Vaughn will give TCU a good bit to handle.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!