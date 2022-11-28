4Q 8:13 | @kimanividal and the end zone, a perfect pair!



He has three TDs today!



⚔️: 34

🐺: 19#RiseToBuild | #OneTROY ⚔️🏈 pic.twitter.com/QVogFedN6K — Troy Trojans Football 7x⚔️ (@TroyTrojansFB) November 26, 2022 3 / 5

Here we have yet another 5–7 program from 2021 that’s playing for hardware in 2022. Troy has been one of the quietest great stories in college football this year under first-year coach Jon Sumrall. The Trojans do not have much of an offense, but their defense and special teams are both ranked in the top 15 nationally in SP+, an opponent-adjusted efficiency metric. Troy linebacker Carlton Martial is a 5’9” wrecking ball who broke the career FBS tackles record earlier this season.

Martial and friends will have an easier job if Coastal quarterback Grayson McCall, who missed the last few games with an injury, does not play in this game. Coastal’s shotgun option offense is the program’s bread and butter, and without McCall, the Chanticleers have looked lost. They took a 47–7 beating at James Madison last weekend and are only in the title game because JMU, which otherwise would have won the Sun Belt East, is not eligible for postseason play in its first year transitioning up from FCS to FBS.

