It’s a rerun. The Knights visited Tulane in New Orleans on Nov. 12 and pulled off a critical regular-season win, and now the chips have fallen to bring UCF back to Yulman Stadium for a rematch. Tulane was competitive in the last game but made a few too many mistakes and lost 38–31. Then it recovered to beat SMU and Cincinnati and claim hosting duties for the conference title game.

The Wave will try to run the ball 30-something times with excellent running back Tyjae Spears. UCF will also run the ball a lot, leaning on both quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (whose legs were key in the last meeting) and tailback Isaiah Bowser. Which offensive line gets more push could decide who wins the game.

If Tulane wins, the Green Wave will represent the AAC in a New Year’s Six bowl game. If UCF wins, the Knights will probably do the same, though it’s possible that given their three regular-season losses, they miss out in favor of another Group of 5 conference champion. A Sun Belt champion Troy or Conference USA champion UTSA would only have two losses, and the selection committee’s remit is to put the top-ranked Group of 5 champion into a big bowl. The committee hasn’t yet shown much interest in either of those teams, however.

