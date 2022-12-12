The Horned Frogs have been one of the stories of the season: They went from 5–7 last season to securing a Playoff berth during coach Sonny Dykes’ first year. The way they’ve won their 12 games has been part of the fun, too. Rather than physically dominating their opponents, the Frogs have been resilient, have coaxed big plays from some offensive stars, and have managed to pull out wins in the nick of time.

On the flip side, their defense, which ranks 33rd in efficiency stat SP+, is a weakness (their offense ranks sixth). TCU’s biggest problems have been failing to stop the run and giving up big passing plays on the back end too frequently.

For the most part, their offense-oriented approach has worked. TCU has given up 30-plus points in a couple of wins and even 40 in another. But it probably will not be a winning formula against Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines. In this matchup, TCU will have to win a game that’s a bit more of a slugfest than the Frogs are accustomed to playing.

