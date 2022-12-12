Quentin Johnston is a problem🗣



pic.twitter.com/2YBUbMyCHD — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 3, 2022 2 / 3

The Horned Frogs have three particularly dynamic skill players on offense: quarterback Max Duggan (who was a Heisman Trophy finalist this year), running back Kendre Miller, and receiver Quentin Johnston. It’s Johnston who poses the existential threat for Michigan. TCU may or may not hold up well on the lines against Michigan, but it doesn’t seem likely that the Frogs will be able to simply bulldoze the Wolverines all day. They’ll have to connect on some explosive passing plays from Duggan to Johnston.

Fortunately, Johnston is great. He had 903 yards this season, many of them on deep balls down the sideline, like the one above. He’s a big, fast outside receiver who tracks the ball well and has ruined many cornerbacks’ days this season.

But Michigan has played effective pass defense this year and, for the most part, has done well against opposing teams’ top wideouts. (Only four players cleared 100 receiving yards against Michigan this year, including two Ohio State Buckeyes in the last week of the season.) Johnston almost certainly needs to have a serious evening for the Frogs to have a chance.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!