The Georgia defense of 2021 was one of the best in college football history. The Dawgs then lost most of their defensive lineup to the NFL. And the result was that their 2022 defense is… still pretty close to being the best in college football. UGA ranks second in defensive SP+, second in points allowed per game, and 14th in yards allowed per play. Certainly, Georgia has the best defense in this College Football Playoff. This unit bottles up opposing passing and running attacks in roughly equal measure, and it has the usual complement of outrageously big, fast, and talented players, like lineman Jalen Carter (above).

Ohio State is a tricky matchup, though. The Buckeyes have the best receiver in college football in Marvin Harrison Jr., another elite talent in Emeka Egbuka, and a Heisman Trophy finalist, C.J. Stroud, throwing them the ball. The OSU run game has been hit or miss, but the Buckeyes should benefit in that department from the long break before the Playoff. Both of their top two running backs, TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams, had injury problems this season. If they’re at full strength, maybe running the ball against Georgia won’t be a completely lost cause.

Regardless, the Buckeyes’ path to victory involves Stroud, Harrison, and Egbuka having a whale of a night. Meanwhile, the Ohio State defense under coordinator Jim Knowles will need to avoid falling apart against a pretty good Georgia offense—exactly what happened against Michigan in a rivalry thrashing in late November.

