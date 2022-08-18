College Football Quarterbacks: 9 New QBs to Watch in 2022

4. Kedon Slovis, Pitt

Addison’s transfer to USC left Pitt on the losing end of one of the biggest player moves of the offseason. Ordinarily, that would be a huge problem for a team of Pitt’s stature. But Slovis, who transferred in from USC, has a lot going for him. Akron transfer wideout Konata Mumpfield was one of 2021’s best freshmen and has drawn rave reviews in Pitt camp. Tight end Gavin Bartholomew is one of the better returning tight ends in the Power Five. The defense should be quite good, as it normally is under Pat Narduzzi and coordinator Randy Bates, so Slovis shouldn’t have to make up gigantic deficits in many games.

It’s a weird thing to say for a player who came from USC to Pitt, but Slovis is going into a better situation with the Panthers than he had with the Trojans. The ACC Coastal, which Pitt won last year along with the conference title, remains winnable even if Miami steps up under new head coach Mario Cristobal.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!