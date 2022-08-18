College Football Quarterbacks: 9 New QBs to Watch in 2022

if you haven’t heard of baylor’s new starting quarterback before, here’s him as a redshirt freshman.



meet blake shapen. pic.twitter.com/J6GjKqY30N — locked on baylor drake c. toll (@drakectoll) April 27, 2022 5 / 9

Shapen was not Baylor’s starter for most of 2021, but he did get three starts toward the end of the year after an injury to starter Gerry Bohanon. Shapen won all of those games, including the Big 12 Championship against Oklahoma State, and head coach Dave Aranda vaulted him to the top of the depth chart after spring practice.

Bohanon, who has since moved on to USF, was a solid QB, but Shapen might give Baylor more downfield passing juice. He’ll have a great line in front of him, but he’ll also have a lot on his shoulders after running backs Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner departed for the NFL.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!