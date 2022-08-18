College Football Quarterbacks: 9 New QBs to Watch in 2022

8. Ben Bryant, Cincinnati

Bryant’s job is going to be pretty hard. He is replacing a Bearcat icon in Desmond Ridder, the QB who lost zero regular season games over the last two years and took Cincinnati to the Playoff in 2021. The defense that bolstered Ridder is no longer intact; it predictably lost a truckload of talent to the NFL. Cincinnati is never going to be easy to score on as long as Luke Fickell is the program’s head coach, but it’s reasonable to expect a step back on both sides of the ball. It will fall to Bryant to make enough throws to prevent what may be an inevitable one-year step back in the AAC before Cincy flees to the Big 12. (The Bearcats do have some real receiving talent, though they lost their best wideout from the Playoff team, Alec Pierce, to the NFL.)

Bryant started his career at Cincinnati but was stuck on the depth chart behind Ridder. He transferred to Eastern Michigan for what amounted to a one-year starting QB internship before going back to the Bearcats. He might be great. Whether he is or not, he’ll have a ton of work on his plate.

