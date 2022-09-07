The 18 Most Intense College Football Rivalries of All Time

Just a 1.5-hour drive on Interstate 79 separates the Panthers and the Mountaineers, who started playing in 1895 and played each other another 103 times until 2011. Then the teams’ moves to separate conferences (WVU went to the Big 12 and Pitt departed to the ACC) paused this series, which is rightfully called the Backyard Brawl. It returned in 2022, and with at least seven more games on the schedule over the next decade, it’s hopefully back for the long haul.
