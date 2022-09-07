The 18 Most Intense College Football Rivalries of All Time

18. Texas vs. Texas A&M
This series goes back to 1894, but it has been stuck on 118 all-time meetings since 2011, the last year in which these teams shared real estate in the Big 12. Realignment separated them: A&M left for the SEC and the two schools spent years passive-aggressively flirting over whether they might play again. Now realignment has brought them back together, as Texas’ SEC move will put them in close company once again. They’ll face each other no later than 2025. Old feelings die hard.
