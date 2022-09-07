The 18 Most Intense College Football Rivalries of All Time

3. Alabama vs. Auburn

For the state of Alabama, the Iron Bowl is the Super Bowl—in fact, for fans of these two schools, it’s probably bigger than that. They despise each other in a way outsiders might not understand. One Alabama fan felt so negatively about Auburn that he took it out on the Tigers’ hallowed trees. Because the schools are in the same SEC division (and a few hours’ drive from each other), the game often has huge implications for the conference title game, national title matchups, and bragging rights in countless Alabama communities.

Over the years there have been some memorable—if controversial—games. And while Alabama has historically dominated, say “Chris Davis” to any ‘Bama fan and they’ll shudder at the thought of watching the speedy Auburn runner return a field goal 109 yards at the end of regulation to win the 2013 contest. (Don’t feel too bad: The Tide made up for it by winning the national title in 2015.) Alabama usually wins, but Auburn fans will tell you that, over the years, they’ve had a little bit more fun.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!