The 18 Most Intense College Football Rivalries of All Time

6. Army vs. Navy

The Army–Navy game, now held annually as the last game in the regular season a week after conference title games, dates back to 1890 and is one of the longest-standing traditions in college football. The president or vice president often attend with their families, and students at both schools always participate in traditional pre-game marches to symbolize the respect between the two service academies. Make no mistake, however: Both sides desperately want to win. It’s often said that the success of the entire season for either Army or Navy hinges on what happens when they play each other.

For many years, the game had national title implications due to the fact that Army and Navy were highly-ranked teams, but in the modern era, the service academies have been out of the championship hunt. Navy leads the series all-time and has dominated in recent years; it hasn’t lost since 2001. It’s often the defining game in the annual battle for the Commander-in-Chief Trophy, which goes to the winner of the three-way rivalry between West Point, Annapolis, and the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO.

