The 18 Most Intense College Football Rivalries of All Time

8. Cal vs. Stanford

“The Big Game,” or “the Battle for the Axe,” has been played since 1892, and the close proximity of the Northern California schools has only added to the intensity. The teams have met well over 100 times, but if you ask fans about the most notable matchup—the 1982 game—you’ll likely get some wildly different reactions depending on which side you’re talking to.

One of the most controversial and memorable plays of all time—it’s simply called “the Play” by most football fans, even ones who don’t support either side—came in the 1982 Big Game when future Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway was playing for Stanford. After leading the Cardinal to a 20–19 lead with four seconds left in the game, Cal took the ensuing kickoff and used five lateral passes to score the winning touchdown with no time left on the clock.

Making the play even more wild and memorable, the Stanford band came onto the field thinking the game was over in the middle of the kickoff, with Cal player Kevin Moen knocking down Stanford trombone player Gary Tyrrell in the endzone. They’ll never play a game like that one again, but the teams do still play each other every single season.

