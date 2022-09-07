The 18 Most Intense College Football Rivalries of All Time

11. Lafayette vs. Lehigh

As the most played rivalry in college football, the matchup between Lehigh and Lafayette is simply known as “The Rivalry” to history-minded sports fans. The teams have played since 1884, and in that span they have matched up over 150 times—the most of any two teams in college football history. The close proximity of the schools—they’re less than 20 miles apart—has added to the intensity of the matchup. This college football rivalry doesn’t have an official trophy; instead, the winning team keeps the game ball until the following season.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!