The 18 Most Intense College Football Rivalries of All Time

9. Miami vs. Florida State

The rivalry between the Seminoles and Hurricanes may not be as old as some of the others on this list, but that doesn’t make it any less intense. The two teams started playing in 1951 and some of the biggest matchups came in the late ‘80s and ‘90s, when the Hurricanes were one of the flashiest and most talented teams in the nation. Although the teams have been loaded with high-wattage talent over the years (even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson played for Miami) many of the notable games have come down to kicks.

In 1991, Miami ended up splitting the national championship after pulling out a win against FSU when kicker Gerry Thomas went “wide right” with less than a minute to go. The next year, another Seminoles kicker went “wide right” himself, allowing Miami to escape with a win. Both programs have been in a significant rut of late, with Miami’s starting in the late 2000s and FSU’s in the late 2010s. But the hate between them is still real.

