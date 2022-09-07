The 18 Most Intense College Football Rivalries of All Time

1. Michigan vs. Ohio State
The annual rivalry between these two Big Ten conference teams—nicknamed (somewhat unoriginally) “The Game”—has been firing up Midwesterners since 1897, and the intensity hasn’t waned one bit even as Ohio State has (mostly) come to dominate it in recent years.
Though it got a little lopsided after the glory days of Woody Hayes and Bo Schembechler, the series has once again become a path to the title. A Michigan win in Ann Arbor in 2021 set the stage for the Wolverines’ first College Football Playoff appearance, and virtually every Ohio State title run includes a win over the Wolverines. This rivalry often defines the Big Ten and, of course, has a major impact on the shape of the entire college football postseason.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top