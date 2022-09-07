The 18 Most Intense College Football Rivalries of All Time

14. Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

These Big 10 stalwarts play for Paul Bunyan’s Axe every year in a rivalry that dates back to 1890, when Minnesota trampled Wisconsin 63–0. Before the axe was the trophy, the teams played for the “Slab of Bacon,” which was lost in 1943 and later found in a storage closet at Wisconsin. The 1962 game decided which of the teams would represent the Big Ten in the Rose Bowl (Wisconsin, as it turned out). In recent years, the Badgers have dominated. Since the Badgers started a long streak in 2004, the Gophers have won just twice—although that included both 2018 and 2021, so perhaps the tide is turning.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!