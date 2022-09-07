The 18 Most Intense College Football Rivalries of All Time

2. Notre Dame vs. USC

These college football blue bloods share neither geography nor a conference. But ever since the days of Knute Rockne, the annual clash between the Fighting Irish and the Trojans has been one of the most intense in college football history. The battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh, as the trophy is known, is usually the most anticipated game of the year for each school—and more often than not, it has a big impact on the national championship picture.

ND–USC is a perfect example of an American culture clash: ND, with its stoic Irish-Catholic Midwestern roots, pitted against the sunny L.A. glamor of the Trojans and their famed Song Girls. Between Notre Dame’s domination of the ‘80s and ‘90s, to the (in)famous “Bush Push” during the Pete Carroll years—plus legends like Joe Theismann, Lynn Swann, Tim Brown, and Matt Leinart—it’s no wonder these schools have cultivated a refined animosity over the decades.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!