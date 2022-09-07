The 18 Most Intense College Football Rivalries of All Time

7. Oklahoma vs. Texas

This longtime Big 12 rivalry—known by fans as the Red River Classic or the Red River Shootout—dates back to 1900, when the state of Oklahoma was still a territory. The rivalry has no fewer than three trophies, including a golden cowboy hat (aptly named “The Golden Hat”) and a governor’s trophy, which gets shipped between the two states’ governors (along with a side of beef, which then gets donated to charity). Of course, it won’t be a Big 12 matchup for much longer. Both UT and OU are slated to join the SEC no later than 2025, at which point they’ll take their rivalry to the sport’s most contentious conference.

