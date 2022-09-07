The 18 Most Intense College Football Rivalries of All Time

12. Oregon vs. Oregon State

This one used to be called “the Civil War” before the involved parties decided to drop the nickname in 2020. Whatever the name, the game between Oregon and Oregon State is one of the oldest in college football, dating back to 1894, when the Beavers shut out the Ducks 16–0. The winner is awarded the Platypus Trophy (ducks + beavers, get it?), although that only dates back to 1959. Adding more fun to the matchup: The trophy was lost from 1962 until 2006 after being stolen and then later found in a closet on Oregon’s campus.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!