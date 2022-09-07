The 18 Most Intense College Football Rivalries of All Time

4. Yale vs. Harvard
While neither team is a football powerhouse anymore, this Ivy League rivalry is one of the oldest in all of sports—the teams first played back in 1875—and there’s no love lost between the two sides. Known as “The Game,” the annual November contest produced one of the most famous games in college history: In 1968, when Harvard scored 16 points in less than a minute to tie a vaunted Yale team. After the major comeback, The Harvard Crimson memorialized the game with an instantly classic headline: “Harvard Beats Yale, 29–29.”
