JORDAN ADDISON. 4TH TD TODAY.



Addison is not the most important transfer on USC’s roster. That would be quarterback Caleb Williams, a No. 1 recruit from a year ago who had a dazzling but up-and-down first half-season as Oklahoma’s starting QB. After Sooners coach Lincoln Riley bolted for USC, Williams came with him. He’ll be a Heisman Trophy candidate and should raise the Trojans’ floor considerably from last year’s 4–8 disaster.

But Addison is critical. Last year, USC had Drake London, one of the best receivers in the country, but once he got hurt midseason, there was nobody else to terrify defenses. Enter Addison, who (in some part due to London’s injury) won the Biletnikoff Award as the country’s top pass-catcher while at Pitt. Addison’s decision to go to USC caused a moral panic for a few weeks in May, but in pure football terms, he’s awesome. If he builds on his 2021 season, he’ll give Williams the best receiving target in the country. That kind of help would be a big deal for Williams as he attempts to build a more consistent downfield passing rhythm.

