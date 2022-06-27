Spencer Rattler with a DEEP ball for the Oklahoma TD❗ pic.twitter.com/9znIR21wQo — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 30, 2021 2 / 8

The Gamecocks fired Will Muschamp in 2020, right around the time Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell was tearing up the Sun Belt with an undefeated regular season just a few hours from Columbia. When South Carolina appeared to barely consider Chadwell before picking Oklahoma assistant head coach Shane Beamer, I was skeptical and figured that 2021, at least, would be a rough year. But the Cocks won seven games in Beamer’s first season, and even more importantly, he’s cleaned up in the transfer portal heading into Year 2. The crown jewel of Carolina’s incoming class is Rattler, a one time five-star QB who has a rocket for an arm but threw too many interceptions to keep the job from Williams at Oklahoma.

He’s now reunited with Beamer, who was on OU’s staff while Rattler played there. Whether Rattler finds the consistency to fulfill his promise is an unsettled question, but he’s so talented that he offers the possibility of South Carolina having its best season since Steve Spurrier’s string of 11-win seasons in the early 2010s. At the very least, his presence should make this team more fun to watch.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!