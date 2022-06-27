This TD pass by Dillon Gabriel 🤭 pic.twitter.com/GT8nVcXpRD — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 18, 2021 3 / 8

Gabriel was also involved in the Rattler-Williams musical chairs: He’ll start for the Sooners now that both of their 2021 quarterbacks are playing elsewhere. He was one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the Group of 5 over the last three years, and he produced gaudy passing totals that rivaled or exceeded those of Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, Kent State’s Dustin Crum, and Nevada’s Carson Strong.

He has a big task in front of him in Norman. The Sooners have been one of the sport’s most consistent winners for, well, decades. But they were rocked when Riley left for USC and then Williams and a handful of other transfers exited, too. The new head coach is longtime Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, and he has a good chance of getting a generally bad OU defense into shape. But in the Sooners’ last few years in the Big 12 (before moving to the SEC), they’ll only remain dominant if the offense continues to produce at its usual elite level. Gabriel, along with new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, will have that pressure on his shoulders in his debut season.

