Highlight reel of new Husker transfer Ochaun Mathis 💪 #Huskers @HuskGuys



(🎥 Via @DaltonEastNE) pic.twitter.com/41loJ6RBIZ — Huskers Top Plays (@HuskersTopPlays) May 2, 2022 4 / 8

Most of the glitziest transfers of the offseason were on the offensive side of the ball, but Mathis is a notable exception. He was a big-time pressure generator off the edge for the Horned Frogs, and he seems like an especially important pickup for a Huskers front that struggled to pressure opposing QBs in 2021.

The coming year has to be make-or-break for head coach Scott Frost, who has led four sub-.500 seasons in his first four years in charge of his alma mater’s football team. Last year’s team was 3–9 but didn’t lose a game by more than nine points. You could tell yourself a story about the 2022 Huskers (and I don’t think it’s insane): that they were basically a bowl team last year and are only a bit of improvement away from a heartwarming seven or eight wins. That might not be right, but if it is, Mathis will be a big part of the jump.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!