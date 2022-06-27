Another feature of the transfer market is that the most exciting moves don’t tend to be good ones for Group of 5 teams. It is way more common for those teams to lose good players to the Power Five than the other way around. The flip side is when talented players don’t see playing time in the power leagues and head to the G5 ranks to find some.

Wheaton is a good example. A five-star recruit and the No. 3 running back in 2021, Wheaton got hurt in practice early in the year and never saw the field in a game. Nick Saban went out of his way to praise him but still took on a transfer tailback (Georgia Tech’s Jahmyr Gibbs) who will likely get the lion’s share of the Tide’s carries. That left Wheaton looking for a school. SMU, now led by spread-to-run coach Rhett Lashlee rather than the air-raiding Sonny Dykes, could turn out to be an ideal fit. I’m excited to see what Wheaton will do in Highland Park.

