Zach Calzada is the only QB to beat Alabama this season



Re-live his biggest moments before he transfers to Alabama's biggest rival 🦅pic.twitter.com/FbO9us5gLu — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 8, 2022 6 / 8

Calzada wins this year’s award for “most unfair situation for a transfer to be thrown into.” At A&M last year, an injury to starting QB Haynes King pressed Calzada into action in Week 2. He mostly struggled, but there was one big high point: a 285-yard, three-touchdown outing to beat Alabama. During that game, Calzada picked apart Saban’s team in a way few QBs do. If he can replicate that performance in the Iron Bowl, he’ll be a hero.

But assuming he wins the starting job, he will be tasked with nothing less than saving his head coach’s job. Bryan Harsin had a disappointing first year, lost 18 players to transfers, and his defensive coordinator, Derek Mason, took a pay cut to head to Oklahoma State. A group of Auburn boosters and administrators tried to get him fired over the winter. They didn’t succeed, but those power structures have not gone away, and a 5–7 or 6–6 season in 2022 would likely result in Harsin getting his walking papers. He needs Calzada to improve by leaps and bounds, or he needs to find another quarterback who will. That’s a lot to ask.

