New Buckeye safety Tanner McCalister going through drills with Marcus Hooker still: pic.twitter.com/HVrRVTmq8p — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) March 8, 2022 7 / 8

Ohio State has built a deserved reputation as a factory for NFL defensive backs, but the Buckeyes’ secondary was not that good in 2021. It wasn’t the chief reason that OSU got bullied in losses to Oregon and Michigan, but it also didn’t help: They didn’t have a lockdown cornerback who allowed them to allocate extra players to other areas of the field, and they sprang a few big leaks at bad moments.

Enter a new defensive coordinator (Oklahoma State’s Jim Knowles) and some new players like McCalister, who had a dominant coverage season for the Cowboys. If McCalister can be a lockdown man-to-man player, he’ll make the rest of Knowles’ defensive repairs a lot easier to execute.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!