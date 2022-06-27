Quinn Ewers just went through his Elite 11 Finals pro day. Put nearly every ball on target. So fluid. pic.twitter.com/LQIkKKC9tE — Colin Hass-Hill (@chasshill) July 2, 2021 8 / 8

Ewers was one of the most touted recruits in college football history when he got to Ohio State last year. But after reclassifying to play in college a year earlier than expected, Ewers did not take a game snap. Another five-star passer, C.J. Stroud, never gave him an opening on the depth chart. Ewers has found one at Texas, where he’ll start in Week 1 (despite whatever assurances his coach gives about an open competition for the starting job).

Steve Sarkisian’s first year was one of the most disappointing yet in a decade-plus of many, many disappointing Longhorns seasons. Is Ewers the dude who will change all of that? I don’t know. He’s probably pretty good, because most players with perfect recruiting ratings are pretty good, but there are no guarantees in the QB development business. Whatever his outcome, Ewers will have a strong influence on whether UT finally turns a corner or not.

