We all know that the mountain bike phenom Danny MacAskill is always up to something crazy. And any time he drops an edit, we can all agree that taking a few undivided minutes to check it out is certainly always in order. His mastery on a bike is unmatched, and his creative approach to riding this beautiful world can’t be topped.

This is why we were so excited to check out something a bit different from him. Something with an added bit of power, and something we didn’t expect to see—something electric, so to speak.

In his latest edit, MacAskill takes us through his home country of Scotland on Santa Cruz’s very first electric mountain bike, the Heckler.

The Scottish rider hops, skips, and jumps his way across rooftops, old rock walls, and all across the beautiful countryside of this remote island on the new eMTB. In fact, the coolest part about MacAskill riding an electric bike is that you almost wouldn’t even notice that the bike was powered, until you see him scaling a nearly vertical icy rock face. That’s the moment when you realize that is just not humanly possible on a normal bike.

“I’m really really pleased at how the bike’s landing,” says MacAskill in the edit. “I thought it’d be so much heavier than it is.”

It goes without saying that MacAskill could probably ride anything on two wheels and make it look really good. The fact that the new eBike from Santa Cruz is capable of such acrobatics is a true testament to where the sport—and the eBike market—could be headed.

“This thing’s a beast,” MacAskill says. “I’m really impressed with how it feels. And we’re only just getting started on what’s possible on it. I can’t wait to unleash it on some local spots.”

We’ll agree with that. Sit back, press play, and enjoy the unique world of Danny MacAskill at home.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!