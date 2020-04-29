We all feel it: Being stuck at home for weeks on end means many people are figuring out some wildly unique ways to pass the time. This is particularly true for outdoor athletes that are unable to get after it in their natural environment right now, including Danny MacAskill.

Last week, MacAskill and his neighbor, Duncan Shaw, decided that they wanted to try something different on a bright, sunny spring day at their homes in Scotland. They decided it would be fun to try and tackle a 30-meter slackline… on their bikes.

At first, this may not seem like such a massive challenge, but as you watch the video above, it certainly seems way more difficult than it sounds. (I mean, if it challenges Danny MacAskill, it must be ridiculously tough.)

Go ahead and press play if you need a 12-minute break today, and see if Danny and Duncan have what it takes to conquer this tricky ol’ slackline. And if you’re considering ordering one for your house, maybe just skip the bike.

