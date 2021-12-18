Watch Live: Dew Tour Copper Mountain 2021, Day 4

From the superpipe to the slopestyle course and beyond, day four of Dew Tour Copper Mountain 2021 features a stacked lineup of events. And since it’s an all-finals day, the competition will be intense. The day begins with the women’s and men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final in the morning, followed by the women’s and men’s Ski Superpipe Final presented by Toyota, and wraps up with the women’s and men’s Ski and Snowboard Streetstyle Finals. Read on for a full schedule breakdown, and check out all the events in the livestream above.

Here’s the schedule for Dew Tour Copper Mountain 2021 day four (all times are in MST and subject to change).

Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final: 10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.

Women’s Ski Superpipe Final Presented by Toyota: 12:50 p.m. to 1:35 p.m.

Men’s Ski Superpipe Final Presented by Toyota: 2:10 p.m. to 3:10 p.m.

Women’s Ski Streetstyle Final: 4 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.

Women’s Snowboard Streetstyle Final: 4:40 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Men’s Ski Streetstyle Final: 5:20 p.m. to 5:55 p.m.

Men’s Snowboard Streetstyle Final: 6:15 p.m. to 6:50 p.m.

For realtime scoring and the latest schedule updates, head to dewtour.com/live.

